Commerce Committee Deadlocks On FTC Pick Bedoya

By Bryan Koenig (December 1, 2021, 11:07 AM EST) -- Republican opposition produced an evenly split vote Wednesday for Alvaro Bedoya's nomination to be the fifth Federal Trade Commission member and its crucial third Democratic vote. Weeks after a mostly easygoing hearing for the Georgetown University Law Center scholar and privacy expert, the Senate Commerce Committee voted 14-14 on forwarding Bedoya's nomination to the Senate floor. The deadlock does not kill Bedoya's nomination and instead necessitates an extra procedural vote by the full Senate, which will need united Democratic support to confirm him to the job. The committee's ranking Republican, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., summed up opposition to Bedoya highlighted last...

