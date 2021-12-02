WTO Chief Wants Deal On Vaccines, Fisheries Early Next Year

By Alex Lawson (December 2, 2021, 3:32 PM EST) -- The recent postponement of the World Trade Organization's ministerial conference over coronavirus concerns should not deter members from striking deals on vaccine patent waivers and fisheries subsidies by early next year, the WTO's chief told delegations Thursday. WTO members decided on Nov. 26 to delay the conference that was set to begin this week amid the rise of the omicron variant and a fleet of new travel restrictions that made a global summit impractical. Members had hoped the summit could have helped push a number of sensitive negotiations across the finish line. But at a meeting with all delegation heads on...

