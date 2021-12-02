Implementing McGirt Can Provide Tribal Self-Determination

By Stephen Greetham (December 2, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- In the summer of 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court held in McGirt v. Oklahoma that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation continues to occupy a reservation Congress never disestablished.[1] In doing so, it rejected Oklahoma's fearmongering as a misguided appeal to "the rule of the strong, not the rule of law."[2] More significantly, it affirmed federal promises and treaties mean something within that rule of law. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has since held the reservations of five other indigenous nations also continue — including the tribal sovereign I serve as counsel, the Chickasaw Nation.[3] While they mean much more, these rulings...

