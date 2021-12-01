Texas Panel Revives Fired COO's Claims Against CBD Co.

By Michelle Casady (December 1, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court Wednesday revived most of a fired chief operating officer's lawsuit against the company that hired him to develop its cannabinoid goods operations, holding in part that his unambiguous employment agreement entitled him to a 1.5% equity stake in the operation even if he was terminated. Michael Sloggett was hired by health supplement company LaCore Enterprises LLC in August 2018, according to the opinion, to develop the company's new division, but was fired after three months. The trial court misinterpreted Sloggett's employment contract with regard to the equity stake, which was not conditioned on continued employment, the panel...

