Zara Owner Loses Bid To Revive TM Application For Food

By Silvia Martelli (December 1, 2021, 5:16 PM GMT) -- Spanish retail giant Inditex lost its appeal on Wednesday to resuscitate its application to extend its Zara trademark to food products and cafeterias, after a European court ruled that an Italian company already had dibs on the name. The European Union's General Court said that a board of appeal of the EU Intellectual Property Office was correct when it established that Inditex — officially known as Industria de Diseño Textil SA — could not be granted a trademark for the word Zara over food products and restaurants because an earlier mark was owned by an Italian company for similar products....

