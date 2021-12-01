Supermarket Income REIT Buys Sainsbury's Store For $101M

By McCord Pagan (December 1, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Supermarket Income REIT bought a Sainsbury's supermarket in England from a CBRE Investment Management client for £75.8 million (about $100.6 million), according to an announcement Wednesday from the U.K. real estate investment trust. Supermarket Income REIT PLC said in a short statement that the store in Cannock, Staffordshire, opened in 1997 and was refurbished in 2011. The location encompasses just over 9 acres and features 12 gas pumps, a 73,000-net-square-foot sales area, and a fulfillment center important to Sainsbury's online grocery network, it said. "This Sainsbury's in Cannock is an excellent addition to our growing portfolio of high-quality omnichannel stores and...

