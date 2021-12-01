Failure To File Job Order Sinks Landscaper's H-2B Request

By Mike LaSusa (December 1, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- A Maryland landscaping company skipped "one of the most fundamental steps" in seeking permission to hire H-2B guest workers when it failed to file a job order with the state workforce agency, the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals ruled Tuesday. Administrative Law Judge Patricia J. Daum upheld an Oct. 13 decision by the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration that rejected a request by Artistic Snow LLC to temporarily hire 20 foreign workers under the H-2B program, which is intended for seasonal, nonagricultural positions. Artistic Snow had filed a draft job order with the Maryland state workforce agency,...

