Patent Policy To Watch In 2022

By Dani Kass (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office policy that's been on hold since the last director stepped down almost a year ago is expected to pick back up again with his replacement finally named, while Congress considers bills that could either enhance the Patent Trial and Appeal Board — or dismantle it. Here's what you need to know about patent policy in the new year. Possible New Leadership at the USPTO President Joe Biden in October named Winston & Strawn LLP litigator Kathi Vidal to serve as director of the USPTO, more than nine months after Andrei Iancu resigned. The Senate Judiciary Committee...

