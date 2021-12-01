Judge Orders Deadlocked Bitcoin Jury To Keep Deliberating

By Carolina Bolado (December 1, 2021, 12:45 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge told deadlocked jurors Wednesday to continue deliberating in the multibillion-dollar dispute between self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright and the estate of computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman over whether the two had a business partnership to mine bitcoin. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom issued an Allen charge — an instruction to a deadlocked jury to encourage them to come to an agreement — after the jurors indicated Wednesday morning that they could not agree on a verdict. "I suggest that you now carefully reexamine and reconsider all the evidence in light of the court's instructions on the law,"...

