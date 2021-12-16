Parliamentarian Again Pans Budget Bill's Immigration Plan

By Dave Simpson (December 16, 2021, 11:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate parliamentarian rejected for a third time Democrats' immigration proposal in the Build Back Better Act, saying in a guidance Thursday that it is "not much different in its effect" than past proposals. Elizabeth MacDonough, who holds the unelected, advisory role, said that the immigration protections proposed by Democrats would be subject to a point of order. "These are substantial policy changes with lasting effects just like those we previously considered and outweigh the budgetary impact," she said. The latest version of the major budget bill does not include a pathway to permanent legal status for undocumented immigrants, instead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS