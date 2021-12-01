Union Challenges Pa. Nursing Home's Staff Vaccine Mandate

By Matthew Santoni (December 1, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- A union representing staff at a nursing home outside Pittsburgh challenged the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate in federal court Wednesday, arguing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Medicare and Medicaid rules the operator had cited were both on hold pending other court challenges. The Teamsters Local Union 538, which represents the certified nursing assistants at Passavant Retirement and Health Center's New Haven Court facility in Butler, Pa., said that "the vast majority" of its members didn't want to be vaccinated, and Passavant couldn't make them under federal rules that had been suspended or stayed. "Although the OSHA mandate has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS