Science-Based Definition Of US Waters Won't Pass In Court

By Jeffrey Porter (December 2, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- On Nov. 18, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published their most recent proposed definition of "waters of the United States," with an eye toward making that definition law next year in time for the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. Testifying before Congress last spring, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said that the Biden's administration's attempt to end the longest-running controversy in environmental law would be substantively different from the now dead and buried attempts during the Obama and Trump administrations because, "we have determined that both rules did not necessarily listen to the...

