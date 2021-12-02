Greenberg Traurig Snags Fla. Public Finance Transaction Atty

By Madison Arnold (December 2, 2021, 1:58 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig PA added a new of counsel to its Tallahassee office in an effort to expand the firm's real estate and public finance and infrastructure practice. The firm announced the addition of Jason E. Merritt in a statement Wednesday. He was previously a shareholder at Hopping Green & Sams, which was a Tallahassee boutique law firm that closed up shop in November In his new position, Merritt will work closely with Greenberg Traurig's public finance team on the disposition and sale of real estate assets, particularly when it's related to the resolution of distressed or defaulted publicly financed bond projects,...

