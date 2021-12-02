West Virginia Must Face Suit Over Anti-Trans Athlete Law

By Ivan Moreno (December 2, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- A transgender girl challenging West Virginia's law that bans her from playing on girls sports teams can continue her lawsuit because she has sufficiently alleged the restriction is harming her, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin on Wednesday rejected motions to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Heather Jackson on behalf of her 11-year-old daughter, identified as B.P.J., alleging that the law enacted earlier this year discriminates on the basis of sex and transgender status in violation of Title IX and the 14th Amendment. The defendants — the West Virginia Board of Education, the West Virginia Secondary...

