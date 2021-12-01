Buchanan Ingersoll Objects To Fee Split In Discovery Dispute

By Lauren Berg (December 1, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC told a Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday that it shouldn't have to shoulder an equal portion of the fees owed to a special master in a contract dispute with a medical device company, saying its former client's discovery blunders caused unnecessary costs. The special master's services were unnecessarily expanded when Best Medical International Inc. didn't follow discovery rules, ignored deadlines, didn't produce an adequate privilege log and made confusing productions, according to Buchanan Ingersoll's motion. "Whether this was an intentional delay tactic or negligence is moot; the fact is, the special master was forced to perform the work...

