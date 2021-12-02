DOL Floats New Formula For H-2A Guest Worker Wages

By Grace Dixon (December 2, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a modified formula for calculating minimum wages for agricultural guest workers on H-2A visas after a California federal judge struck down a prior proposal in December 2020 for failing to justify two key changes. The new proposal, announced Wednesday, echoes much of the previous outline, but removes a provision that would have frozen minimum wages for two years at a time. It also would pull data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Labor Survey rather than the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Economic Cost Index to calculate wages for field and livestock workers. "The department...

