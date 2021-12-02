Ex-Informant Says Florida Court Can't Hear SEC Suit

By Bill Wichert (December 2, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- A former government informant has told a Florida federal court it lacks jurisdiction over claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he ran a Bahamas-based broker-dealer designed to evade U.S. day trading regulations, claiming he was not involved with the business while living in the Sunshine State. Amid his related bid to hold the agency in contempt for allegedly violating a New Jersey federal court order, Guy Gentile on Wednesday raised that jurisdictional challenge in asking the Florida court to toss an SEC complaint alleging he committed securities violations while operating SureTrader between March 2016 and November 2019....

