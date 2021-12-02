ECJ Urged To Let Consumer Groups Sue Facebook On GDPR

By Silvia Martelli (December 2, 2021, 2:34 PM GMT) -- Consumer associations should be allowed to sue Facebook under European Union data protection laws without needing a mandate from individual users, an advisor to the bloc's highest court said on Thursday. Advocate General Richard de la Tour told the European Court of Justice that countries in the bloc can allow consumer protection associations to bring representative actions against Facebook over infringements of the protection of their personal data. The associations do not require a mandate from the users whose data was misused to bring a claim, the advisor wrote in a non-binding opinion. The advocate general urged the court to rule...

