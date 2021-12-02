Broker Can't Get Early Win In Insurer's Suit Over £5M Policy

By Silvia Martelli (December 2, 2021, 5:59 PM GMT) -- A judge refused on Thursday to rule immediately that an insurer waited too long to sue a broker for negligence for allegedly binding it to cover properties that breached their agreement. Nigel Teare, sitting as judge of the High Court, said that the case brought by Elite Insurance Co. Ltd. against BCR Legal Group Ltd. must go to trial because of its complexity. Elite and insurance broker BCR entered an agreement in 2013 over a 10-year structural defects policy for residential properties. The broker in turn appointed CRL Management Ltd. to deal with the administrative side of the policies, according to...

