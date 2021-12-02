Broker Escapes Liability In Amro Bank's £34M Cocoa Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (December 2, 2021, 9:49 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled Thursday that two underwriters can't shift liability to a broker in ABN Amro Bank NV's £33.5 million ($45.7 million) cocoa suppliers fraud lawsuit, ruling that the insurers agreed to pay out regardless of misrepresentations the broker made. The Court of Appeal accepted Edge Brokers (London) Ltd.'s appeal against the lower court decision that it owes the bank £3.3 million that would have been paid by Ark Syndicate Management Ltd. and Advent Capital (Holdings) Ltd. The three-judge panel unanimously concluded that a non-avoidance clause in the policy blocks them from refusing to pay out based on misrepresentations Edge...

