Financier Can Pause €3.4M German Debt Lawsuit In UK

By Joanne Faulkner (December 2, 2021, 4:06 PM GMT) -- A financier can pause attempts to enforce a €3.4 million ($3.9 million) German debt judgment against him in England if he hands over the equivalent amount to courts in Germany as security, an appeals court ruled on Thursday. The Court of Appeal reversed a decision by the lower court and agreed to stay Albert Levy's action at the High Court against financier Lars Windhorst to await the outcome of proceedings to determine the status of an insolvency plan. However, the stay is conditional on Windhorst handing over security to Bielefeld District Court in northern Germany — which he has so far...

