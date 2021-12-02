Gaming Co. Razer Execs Seeking $3.2B Take-Private Deal

By McCord Pagan (December 2, 2021, 3:37 PM EST) -- Hong Kong-listed gaming hardware maker Razer Inc. said Thursday its executives have offered to take the company private at a valuation of about 24.7 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.2 billion) in an effort to move into other business segments. Wednesday's offer of about $0.36 per share represents a premium of more than 55% over Razer's undisturbed stock price from Oct. 27, but is less than the $4.5 billion valuation that was rumored last month. By going private, Razer would be able to focus more on its software and services segments, including fintech, without the pressures of being a listed company, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS