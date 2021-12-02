Developer Loses Appeal Over IP For Software Created At Work

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 2, 2021, 7:26 PM GMT) -- A former British police officer who worked for a digital forensic firm does not own the copyright for computer examination software he created on the job — the company does, an appeals court ruled Thursday. The Court of Appeal rejected a challenge from developer Michael Penhallurick, who had originally argued that he had written the software before being hired by MD5 Ltd. in November 2006. "It is significant … that the case presented to us on appeal was significantly different from the appellant's pleaded case," the court found. The first versions of the works at issue were completed in December 2006,...

