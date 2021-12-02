Green Group Petitions GSA To Issue Climate Rulemaking

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 2, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- Environmentalists on Thursday petitioned the U.S. General Services Administration to set ambitious climate change goals, including transitioning all federal buildings to renewable energy by 2025. Other demands made of the GSA by the Center for Biological Diversity in its petition include mandating renewable energy for all federal utility procurement by 2025 and having a zero-emission vehicle fleet by 2035. The group said that despite comments made by GSA leaders earlier this year, no concrete plan has been released yet. "Making climate promises without taking action is just hollow rhetoric," Bill Snape, a Center for Biological Diversity attorney, said in a statement...

