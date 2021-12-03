Travel Conglomerate CEO Can't Block £53M Bankruptcy Bid

By Silvia Martelli (December 3, 2021, 6:38 PM GMT) -- The boss of a travel conglomerate cannot stop an investor's request to force him into bankruptcy to pay out on £53 million ($70 million) in loans he guaranteed because he failed to prove the agreements were fraudulent, a London judge has said. High Court Judge Michael John Burton ruled on Thursday that Peter Kerkar, the chief executive of Indian travel firm Cox & Kings Ltd., can be declared bankrupt after he failed to repay money due under agreements he alleges were fraudulent. The judge dismissed Kerkar's application to set aside the statutory demand for £53 million made in 2020 by Investment...

