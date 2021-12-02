Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Micron Gets PTAB To Ax 17 Claims In Semiconductor Patent

By Adam Lidgett (December 2, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a host of claims in a semiconductor patent owned by a Japanese sovereign patent fund, finding the claims that were challenged by Micron Technology Inc. obvious over prior art.

A three-judge panel of the PTAB on Wednesday determined that 17 claims of the Godo Kaisha IP Bridge 1 patent were not valid, saying they were obvious in light of a Japanese patent publication and a pair of journal articles.

For example, the panel said that a patent publication called Kishii and a journal article known as Ryan teaches all the challenged elements of the IP...

