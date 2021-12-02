Concentrix Corp. Sued In Chancery Over Board Removal Rule

By Jeff Montgomery (December 2, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- A customer experience and technology provider has been hit with a Chancery Court stockholder suit challenging its requirement for a two-thirds minimum stockholder vote to remove directors, rather than the simple majority rule Delaware corporations long upheld. The suit, filed by stockholder Milton Pfeiffer, said Concentrix Corp.'s condition for removing directors violates a clear provision of Delaware's General Corporation Law as well as Chancery Court decisions in the last decade that have struck down supermajority vote mandates in director-removal bylaws. Pfeiffer's suit said the supermajority provision directly contradicts the plain language of the state's general corporation law, which states that directors...

