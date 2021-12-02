Military Members Can't Fight DOD Vax Mandate Anonymously

By Carolina Bolado (December 2, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge said Thursday that the 16 service members who sued to stop the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccine mandate cannot proceed anonymously in the litigation because their fear of retaliation is not enough to outweigh the customary openness in judicial proceedings. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor said the plaintiffs have not demonstrated a substantial privacy right to overcome the presumption of openness and have described only potential retaliation from defying the mandate, not from participating in the litigation. Judge Winsor said that typically the Eleventh Circuit has allowed litigants to proceed anonymously only with regard to matters...

