NJ Senate Committee Affirms Atty For Superior Court Judge

By Nick Muscavage (December 2, 2021, 2:52 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday affirmed an attorney who was nominated to the state's Superior Court, bringing him one step closer to the bench. Glenn Slavin of Woodbridge, New Jersey-based Slavin & Morse LLC received the nod from the Judiciary Committee along with six other judges who were renominated to their posts. "I have thoroughly enjoyed the practice of law for over 32 years, and in so doing, I've served wonderful clients, I've practiced with wonderful lawyers and some very talented people," Slavin said before the committee on Thursday morning. Slavin was born and raised in Woodbridge in...

