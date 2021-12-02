SEC Says Latvian Citizen Was Serial Crypto Fraudster

By Elise Hansen (December 2, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday accused a Latvian national of being a prolific fraudster in the digital asset space who tricked investors out of at least $7 million in a pair of digital asset offerings, then disappeared with the funds. The SEC told a New York federal court that Ivars Auzins used "extensive misrepresentations regarding nearly every aspect of the two securities offerings" to trick investors into buying into his schemes. Among other alleged schemes, Auzins allegedly orchestrated a token sale to raise funds for Denaro, a purported digital wallet company, and for Innovamine, supposedly a mining platform...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS