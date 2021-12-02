Wash. Judge Shortage May Sway T-Mobile Breach Row Venue

By Allison Grande (December 2, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- T-Mobile and counsel for consumers suing the telecom giant over its massive data breach squared off Thursday over where to consolidate dozens of lawsuits pending across the country, with plaintiffs proposing five different locations and T-Mobile arguing that judicial shortages in its home state of Washington meant the disputes shouldn't land there. The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been tasked with deciding what to do with the dozens of proposed class actions that have popped up since T-Mobile revealed in August that a data breach had exposed the personal information of more than 50 million customers and credit applicants. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS