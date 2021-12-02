Kroger Fights Allegations Of Broken Job, Benefits Promises

By Emily Brill (December 2, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- Kroger has told an Arkansas federal judge that an employee in a Little Rock store doesn't have a leg to stand on in his suit accusing the grocer of denying him health care benefits and breaking a promise to restore him to full-time status, arguing that the litigation should be tossed. Kroger told U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker on Wednesday that Quentin Smith can't sue over the company's alleged refusal to abide by the terms of a settlement with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 2008 in a dispute over Smith's employment status until he's filed a grievance. The company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS