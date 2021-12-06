Latham Adds Mayer Brown Partner To DC, NY Practices

By Jack Rodgers (December 6, 2021, 12:15 PM EST) -- A Mayer Brown LLP partner who led the office's broker-dealer regulation and compliance practice has jumped to Latham & Watkins LLP, that firm recently announced. Marlon Paz has joined Latham's Washington and New York City offices as a partner, the firm said in a statement Thursday. He will work with the firm's capital markets practice and financial institutions industry team, as well as taking on a role as a corporate department member, the firm said. Paz will work with securities brokers and financial firms, advising them on related legislation and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority enforcement, the firm said. That will include...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS