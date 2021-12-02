Fight Over Pharma Co. CEO's Firing To Go To Arbitration

By Katryna Perera (December 2, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge sided with biopharmaceutical and former medical cannabis company FSD Pharma Inc. on Thursday, sending a dispute over the termination of its ex-CEO Raza Bokhari to arbitration in Canada. In July, the company announced that its board of directors had terminated Bokhari for cause after a special committee and international law firm claimed he had engaged in misconduct, including breaching court orders, improperly issuing shares and attempting to misappropriate company funds. The board appointed Anthony Durkacz as FSD's interim CEO, and Zeeshan Saeed was reinstated as the company's president, according to the release. Following his termination, Bokhari filed...

