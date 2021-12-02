Ohio Appeals Court Affirms Nail Salon's COVID Coverage Loss

By Ben Zigterman (December 2, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- Hiscox Insurance Co. does not owe coverage to an Ohio nail salon, a state appellate court decided Thursday, finding that the virus exclusion in the policy clearly prevents coverage. A nail salon did not suffer "direct physical loss or damage" that would warrant coverage for COVID-19-related losses, an Ohio federal court ruled. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) An Eighth Appellate District panel upheld the lower court's February dismissal of the suit, unanimously agreeing that The Nail Nook Inc. also did not suffer a "direct physical loss or damage" that would warrant coverage. Because "Nail Nook has not alleged that its business personal property has...

