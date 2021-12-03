Philly Real Estate Atty Leaves Morgan Lewis For Blank Rome

By James Boyle (December 3, 2021, 3:37 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia real estate attorney has left Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP after nearly 20 years and joined Blank Rome LLP to take advantage of the firm's full-service platform. J.J. Broderick was welcomed this week to Blank Rome's Philadelphia office as a partner in the firm's real estate practice group. Broderick told Law360 on Friday that his past dealings with Blank Rome real estate attorneys left a strong impression on him. "The quality of the people at Blank Rome is exceptional," Broderick said. "They are always client-focused and reasonable to work with. They have fabulous lawyers all over the country."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS