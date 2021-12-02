Illinois Judge Consolidates More Pot Licensing Challenges

By Sarah Jarvis (December 2, 2021, 8:23 PM EST) -- A Cook County, Illinois, judge has consolidated nine additional cases with several already consolidated cases involving the Prairie State's recent award of cannabis business licenses, finding that all the cases center on redoing all or some of the lotteries used to dole out the licenses. Judge Moshe Jacobius said in an order Monday that there are "ample common issues of fact and law to consolidate these claims for administrative review regarding application scores." The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and its deputy director of the cannabis control section, Bret Bender, had filed the consolidation motion. "Each complaint seeks administrative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS