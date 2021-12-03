CVS, Target, Walmart Must Face 'Flushable' Wipes Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 3, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- A South Carolina federal judge denied a request from Costco, CVS, Target and others to dismiss a lawsuit brought against them by the city of Charleston's water treatment system, which claims that their "flushable" wipes clog up sewer systems despite their advertising. In a six-page order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Richard Mark Gergel rejected claims from the defendants — which also include Procter & Gamble, Walgreens and Walmart — to toss the city's lawsuit, finding that his court does indeed have jurisdiction and experience adjudicating flushable wipe cases. Judge Gergel wrote that "the court finds the subject matter of this lawsuit...

