High Court Asked To Look At Alice Ax In Dropbox Fight

By Andrew Karpan (December 3, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- A patent-holding company is going to the U.S. Supreme Court again after seeing one of its patents invalidated under Alice, arguing that the Federal Circuit ruled in favor of Dropbox without looking at evidence that its third-party data processing invention wasn't abstract. In a petition docketed Wednesday, WhitServe LLC asked the justices to take a look at the appeals court's ruling that signed off on U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly's decision to throw out a patent WhitServe owns, one that dates to a series of 1999 patent applications filed by WhitServe's founder, Wesley J. Whitmyer Jr. Whitmyer, a patent lawyer,...

