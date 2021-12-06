Atty Fights Property Developer's £16M Negligence Suit

By Silvia Martelli (December 6, 2021, 5:01 PM GMT) -- A barrister has hit back at accusations of negligence in a £16 million ($22 million) claim brought by a liquidated property developer over a tax fraud case it lost after receiving allegedly bad advice from the attorney. Mark Phillips QC of South Square said in a defense filed at the High Court on Wednesday that his advice to Instant Access Properties Ltd. was not negligent and did not play a critical role in the developer deciding to bring the fraud case. "It is denied that Mr. Phillips QC breached his duty of care, or acted negligently, whether as alleged or at all,"...

