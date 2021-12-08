Energy Biz Hits Tech Firm With £31M Misrepresentation Suit

By Silvia Martelli (December 8, 2021, 3:41 PM GMT) -- A renewable energy supplier is suing Indian tech firm Wipro for £31 million ($41 million) for failing to deliver a new business management system and allegedly misrepresenting its ability to handle the project. In its High Court particulars of claim filed on Sept. 6, which has now been made public, Haven Power Ltd. accuses Wipro Ltd. of submitting a proposal to the energy supplier for a new billing and data management system that contained several misrepresentations about Wipro's abilities to carry out the project. Haven Power entered a contract with Wipro based on the misleading proposal, the lawsuit says. But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS