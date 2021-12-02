Robinhood Tells Court Mass. Regulator Exceeding Authority

By Brian Dowling (December 2, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- Robinhood Financial Inc. urged a Massachusetts judge Thursday to strike down a rule that holds brokerages to the same fiduciary standard as investment advisers, saying the state's top securities regulator is stepping on the toes of the Legislature, the executive and the judiciary with the move. Lawyers for the no-commission trading platform squared off with counsel for Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin in a hearing before Suffolk County Superior Court Justice Michael D. Ricciuti, who is weighing claims that Galvin went too far in expanding the fiduciary rule to brokers like Robinhood when they offer investment recommendations or strategies. "The secretary...

