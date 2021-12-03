Split 4th Circ. Gives BIA Chevron Deference On Criminal Law

By Mike LaSusa (December 3, 2021, 5:34 PM EST) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel has ruled that it should defer to the Board of Immigration Appeals' interpretation of a criminal law under the so-called Chevron doctrine, shooting down a Mauritian man's bid to halt his deportation. The majority of the three-judge appeals panel said Nov. 30 it would follow the BIA's determination that Jean Francois Pugin's conviction under Virginia state law as an accessory after the fact to a felony counted as an aggravated felony relating to obstruction of justice under the Immigration and Nationality Act, making Pugin eligible for deportation. Pugin had argued that the Fourth Circuit shouldn't give the...

