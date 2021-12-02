Trade Court Upholds Turkish Steel Exporter's Subsidy Rate

By Charlie Innis (December 2, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday denied a Turkish company's effort to quash a countervailing duty on steel rebars, supporting the Commerce Department's decision to carry forward findings of improper subsidies from a prior annual review. Judge Clare R. Kelly said the department acted reasonably in levying a 1.82% subsidy rate against Colakoglu Metalurji A.S. and its affiliate following an administrative review of its countervailing duty order covering steel reinforcement bars from Turkey. Commerce determined that Colakoglu took advantage of a subsidy program provided by the Turkish government in 2015 and 2016, two periods the company was required to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS