More Proxy Battles, ESG To Propel 2022 Shareholder Activism

By Charlie Innis (January 3, 2022, 5:02 PM GMT) -- Shareholder activism is expected to come back in full force in 2022, with activists less hampered by the pandemic and more determined to scrutinize a company's approach to environmental, social and corporate governance principles, particularly how those matters affect the bottom line. After a COVID-19-induced hiatus, activists appeared to pick up the pace last year, with a few standout campaigns making headlines over the summer. But the numbers tell a slightly different story. A shareholder activism report published by Insight Activist in October reported a 7% decrease globally in public demands in the first three quarters of 2021 compared with 2020....

