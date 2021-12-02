Rollins' US Atty Nomination Moves Ahead After Senate Vote

By Chris Villani (December 2, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- Rachael Rollins' embattled bid to become Massachusetts' next U.S. attorney cleared a crucial procedural hurdle Thursday as the U.S. Senate narrowly voted to advance her nomination out of the Judiciary Committee, setting the stage for a full vote by the upper chamber. The squabble over Rollins' nomination is highly unusual. Hers would be only the fourth roll-call vote for a U.S. attorney candidate and the first in more than two decades. It follows a September committee vote that split along party lines. Democrats, including Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, have backed the unabashedly progressive prosecutor, who currently serves as...

