Boy Scouts Insurer Can Review Council Docs In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (December 2, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Thursday she would permit an insurer covering the Boy Scouts of America to review historical scouting rosters of one of the organization's local governing bodies after the insurance company said it needed to assess the validity of some sexual abuse claims. Century Indemnity had sought documents from a regional Boy Scouts governing council, including abuse incident reports and rosters of scouts and leaders. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) During a videoconference hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said she would allow Century Indemnity Company to search through decades of records that include the names of individual...

