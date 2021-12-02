Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boy Scouts Insurer Can Review Council Docs In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (December 2, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Thursday she would permit an insurer covering the Boy Scouts of America to review historical scouting rosters of one of the organization's local governing bodies after the insurance company said it needed to assess the validity of some sexual abuse claims.

Century Indemnity had sought documents from a regional Boy Scouts governing council, including abuse incident reports and rosters of scouts and leaders. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

During a videoconference hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said she would allow Century Indemnity Company to search through decades of records that include the names of individual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!