Insurer Must Pay For OD Negligence Defense, Pa. Panel Says

By Matthew Santoni (December 2, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- Nationwide can't duck defending two homeowners from claims they negligently allowed their son's friend to fatally overdose under their roof, because the victim's family was seeking damages for emotional distress that didn't fall under the insurer's exclusion for injuries caused by "controlled substances," the Superior Court of Pennsylvania said Thursday. A unanimous three-judge panel said that even if Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Co. didn't have to pay out other damages under Stewart Kramer and Valerie Conicello's homeowner's insurance policy, the possible inclusion of coverage for the emotional distress damages meant the insurer had to cover their legal bills for the...

