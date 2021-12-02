Spurned Railroad Buyer Gets Chancery Case Fast-Tracked

By Leslie Pappas (December 2, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A would-be buyer of a freight railroad in Florida who sued in Delaware Chancery Court after the seller promised the railroad to a competitor who bid less got the case expedited Thursday after the court found the buyer's breach of contract claim plausible. International Rail Partners LLC is at risk of suffering "irreparable harm" if the railroad gets sold before IRP has a chance to litigate its claims that the seller breached a court-ordered settlement on the sale process, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. said in a telephonic bench ruling. "The railroads are unique," the vice chancellor said, granting IRP's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS