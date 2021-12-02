In Farewell, Fed's Quarles Warns Of Risks In Crisis Lending

By Jon Hill (December 2, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- Outgoing Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles warned Thursday that the central bank's emergency lending response to the pandemic may have set a dangerous precedent for lawmakers looking to fund their pet projects, whether it be to finance new infrastructure or "underwrite the colonization of Mars." Speaking at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C., Quarles stressed that he supported the way the Fed used its emergency lending powers last year to help stabilize the financial system after the COVID-19 crisis hit. But Quarles, who is set to step down from the Fed this month, said he nevertheless has concerns that the...

